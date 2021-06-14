The Joplin Public Library has a new program called the “Story Walk”

JOPLIN, MO – There’s a new program at the “Joplin Public Library.”

“Story Walk” is designed to get kids and their parents reading and exploring outside of the facility.

In this case, laminated pages of a book are set-up in the outdoor classroom in the northwest corner of the building.

It’s an interactive story called, “Just In Case You Want To Fly.”

“Each page is on a separate sign, and you read the page and sometimes there’s an activity section or a question to encourage dialogue or further exploration.” Says Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

While this display will only be up through the end of the month, Gibson hopes the concept of outdoor books eventually becomes permanent.