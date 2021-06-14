The Joplin Public Library has a new program called the “Story Walk”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, MO – There’s a new program at the “Joplin Public Library.”

“Story Walk” is designed to get kids and their parents reading and exploring outside of the facility.

In this case, laminated pages of a book are set-up in the outdoor classroom in the northwest corner of the building.

It’s an interactive story called, “Just In Case You Want To Fly.”

“Each page is on a separate sign, and you read the page and sometimes there’s an activity section or a question to encourage dialogue or further exploration.” Says Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

While this display will only be up through the end of the month, Gibson hopes the concept of outdoor books eventually becomes permanent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission