The Joplin Public Library brings back its “Writers’ Faire”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is bringing back its “Writers’ Faire.”

Mark your calendars — it’s taking place on Saturday, October 9th.

Last year’s in-person version of the annual event was canceled due to the pandemic. The library is currently accepting applications from writers who are published, self-published or bloggers.

“The goal of the event is to connect local and regional authors with their exisiting potentially new audiences while encouraging community support of those writers,” said Jill Sullivan, Executive Director of Post Art Library.

Writers have until tomorrow to submit their applications.