The Joplin police Department is replacing 4 police vehicles

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin Police Department is upgrading its fleet.

Tonight, city council approved an emergency ordinance to replace four police vehicles.

Once of those vehicles was rammed by a suspect on the interstate and the other three were damaged during operations.

The police chief says they are ordering the four vehicles now to speed up the process.

“This allows us to go ahead and get them purchased and ordered. The problem we are running into with the chip manufacturers as you’re probably aware it’s taking a long time to get vehicles built right now.” Says Sloan Rowland, Joplin Police Chief.

He says they are still waiting on 16 vehicles that were ordered last year.

It will cost the city more than $234,000 for the four new vehicles.