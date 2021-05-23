The Joplin Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Joplin bank

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating an ATM burglary.

Police say just after 6 A.M. Saturday an alarm went off at the Joplin Community Bank and trust near East 32nd and Hearnes Boulevard.

Authorities say the ATM machine in the back of the bank was destroyed with pieces of the machine scatted in the parking lot.

Officers searched the area and found a stolen Ford F-250 with tow chains attached abandoned at 30th and Grand.

They say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the ATM.

Police could not release more information on the investigation but say they are aware of similar crimes in the area.

If you have any information about the burglary contact the Joplin Police Department non emergency number at 417–623–3131.