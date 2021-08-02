The Joplin Police Department is bringing the community together to fight crime

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is bringing the community together to fight crime.

On Tuesday the department is participating in National Night Out at Schifferdecker Park and Aquatic Center.

They will have a K-9 demonstration, emergency vehicles on display, activities and free food.

This is the 38th year of National Night Out which helps police department’s and community members interact and raise awareness about preventing crime.

Joplin’s Night Out begins at 5:30 on Tuesday and there will be free swim at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center starting at 6:45.

