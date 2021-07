JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has identified the body that was found in Shoal Creek at McIndoe Park.

Police say 46-year-old Brandon Vickers from Joplin was found west of the historic low water walking bridge last night by kayakers.

Authorities are now investigating Vicker’s death.

If you have any information call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.