JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has a suspect in custody in connection to a stabbing.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 10:15 Friday morning at third and Connor.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and officers had a K-9 track the area.

Authorities detained a man on a bicycle near fourth and Byers and took him into custody.

The victim was stabbed multiple time and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing is under investigation.