The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department looking to fill more than 100 jobs

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for seasonal workers.

They are looking to hire seasonal laborers to lay down mulch, mow, weed eat, maintain the golf course, athletic complex and cemeteries.

The parks and rec department is also looking for more than 100 lifeguards to fully staff its three pools along with recreation instructors and cashiers.

They are looking to fill positions as soon as possible.

Paul Bloomberg, Parks and Recreation Director, says, “The seasonal laborers in our parks system and athletic complex we’re taking those now because its not green yet, but its gonna happen. So we are starting to get the parks ready we are starting mulching projects and cleaning up some other areas.”

He says seasonal workers hours vary, but they can run anywhere from 20 to 40 hours.

For more information and to fill out an application go here .