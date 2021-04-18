JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for its learn to swim program.

Lessons will be held at Cunningham Aquatic Center over the Summer.

They have six different classes for parents to sign up their children.

The youngest class is a parent child class that is for children six months and older.

The Parks and Recreation Department says the classes teach kids how to be comfortable and safe in the water.

Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator, says, “Water safety is important overall just to keep everyone safe around water. It teaches kids different things that may be safe or unsafe around the water so they can learn and think about those things when they’re around water.”

The first session of classes begin June first.

They will have morning classes and one evening class for each session.

The parent child and infant classes cost forty dollars and preschool and learn to swim level one, two and three cost fifty dollars.

