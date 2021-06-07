The “Joplin License Office” is reopening this week after repairs

JOPLIN, MO – The “Joplin License Office” is expected to reopen to the public this week.

It’s been closed for 11 days as a result of flood damage.

Workers say nearly a foot of water caused substantial damage inside the building and to their operations.

Carpeting had to be removed, drywall had to be replaced, and dozens of compromised electrical outlets have required extensive repairs.

And the “Department of Revenue” isn’t the only organization affected, the non-profit “Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks” also has an office in the building.

But even with this setback and unknown renovation expenses, workers are excited to get back to work and continue serving the community.

“Our job is to take care the public and we know this has just been a tremendous inconvenience to our community and we apologize for that. But I will say everyone has been understanding and kind about this kind of a situation. They know that it is no fault of our own and we’ve been working just as quickly as possible to get this office reopened.” Says Kristi Seibert.

The license office expects to be fully operational and resume its regular business hours Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The office will still adhere to social distancing guidelines, so customers will have to wait outside before being let in.