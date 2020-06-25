JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin library is open for business, but with temporary hours and a few restrictions.

People are only allowed to be in the building for an hour at a time.

Meeting rooms and maker spaces are closed for the time being.

The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Fridays they are open from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m.

And the library is no longer open on Sundays.

But once cases settle down, the library will go back to normal days and hours.