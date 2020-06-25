The Joplin library is open for business, but with temporary hours and a few restrictions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin library is open for business, but with temporary hours and a few restrictions.

People are only allowed to be in the building for an hour at a time.

Meeting rooms and maker spaces are closed for the time being.

The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Fridays they are open from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m.

And the library is no longer open on Sundays.

But once cases settle down, the library will go back to normal days and hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories