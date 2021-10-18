The Joplin Lafayette House is in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Lafayette House” in Joplin currently needs some help.

The nonprofit helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims — and is running low on a number of supplies — after seeing more people in need of assistance in recent months. On the wish list — women’s and children’s socks and underwear in all sizes — along with shampoo, toothpaste and towels.

“We like to have a good supply of things on hand because we have families who arrive here and don’t have basic necessities with them. so we want to make sure we’ve got everything they need so the moment they come in our doors they feel like its a safe place and a home like place and that we can help with those basic needs while they work on healing,” said Louise Secker, Lafayette House Development Director.

Donations can be dropped off at the facility Monday through Friday during regular business hours. It’s located at 1809 South Connor Avenue — again, in Joplin.