The Joplin Humane Society is trying to find homes for cats and dogs

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is helping cats and dogs find their forever homes.

Saturday afternoon the shelter held a Paws For Awareness event.

They had games, food trucks, and local vendors.

The Joplin Humane Society is full right now and they hope more pets will find permanent homes.

“The Flanagan Group, Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri partnered with the humane society for the event.

They donated more than $3,000 to the shelter.

Ryan Flanagan, Flanagan Group, says, “Anytime that our company can give back to our community that’s a big thing for us. We are a big part of the community and we want to be involved in community events and help support local charities.”

Thomas Jay, Animal Behavior Manager for Joplin Humane Society, says, “Donations of cleaning supplies, dog food, cat litter.. blankets another thing that a lot of people donate. If you got an old blanket a dog here will enjoy it, a newspaper anything like that. Or if you just want to donate your time you can always contact us for volunteering opportunities.”

The shelter was giving away free shirts and offering half priced adoptions to everyone who came out.