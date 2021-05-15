JOPLIN, Mo. — Local history lovers are celebrating the 90th anniversary of a local museum.

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum is celebrating nine decades of showcasing the city’s past.

Museum staff say the history of mining in Joplin is important because the city would not exist without it.

They say the discovery of lead and zinc led to a mining boom in the early days of the city and people from all over the world came to Joplin.

Christopher Wiseman, Joplin History and Mineral Museum Curator, says, “Saturday is actually our 90th birthday. We’re one of only a handful of museums in the state of Missouri that actually have reached this age.”

The Joplin History and Mineral Museum features several exhibits taking visitors through the city’s history — one of which is a special section focusing on the May 2011 tornado.

The museum had cake and punch available for guests.