The Joplin Globe will soon stop delivering morning newspapers and move to online only

JOPLIN, Mo. — For decades, it’s been a morning tradition for subscribers. Grab the newspaper from the porch and read it with that first cup of coffee. But now, that tradition is about to change in Joplin.

“We’ve been having carriers deliver our paper for the first 125 years,” said Dale Brendel, Joplin Globe Publisher.

But those days are numbered. Publisher Dale Brendel says the Joplin Globe will be delivered by mail starting next month

“There’s two main reasons why we’re why we’re doing this move. One is, it’s harder to find carriers enough carriers now than what it used to be,” said Brendel.

The newspaper is also looking for ways to cut costs without cutting staff. The electronic version of the paper will be available by 6:00 a.m. every day, a digital version Brendel says 72% of subscribers take advantage of.

“You can magnify the type and make it as big as you want, you can just click on a button and share stories,” said Brendel.

Brendel calls mail delivery of the print version an emerging trend in the industry.

“Last say three to five years, A lot of mid size market says somewhere to drop on I’ve already switched to mail delivery. Most small papers, you know, our mail delivery now, and even some Metro papers are switching to mail delivery it’s been escalated by the manpower shortage,” said Brendel.

The change is just the latest for the paper, which had reduced print to five days a week and increased the monthly cost.

“With this move and some of the others, they’re designed to keep us sustainable for the next 125 years,” said Brendel.

The switch takes effect on November 2nd.