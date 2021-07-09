The Joplin Girl Scout’s retail location will soon be closing

JOPLIN, MO – The girls scouts are closing their retail location in Joplin and launching a new service model.

Amid the COVID crisis, the Missouri Heartland Chapter is relocating employees from 5 offices across the state.

The new model will mean a remote work force in 36 communities across its service area.

The shift will save the chapter $156,000 annually, which will focus on providing more services and outdoor opportunities for the girls.

“The pandemic definitely changed umm altered some of our ways of work. but we found a lot of positive impact from that. We’re better umm able to serve our members where they are at. umm getting out into those communities, umm serving our volunteers being there for them where they need us.” Says Wendy Whelan, Girl Scouts.

The Joplin office will stop accepting appointments on July 15th, and officially close on July 31st.