JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Marshal is investigating after an early morning blaze destroys a home in the Sunnyvale neighborhood.

The Joplin Fire Department says the fire started just before 4 A.M. Saturday morning at a two story home on the corner of 35th and McConnell Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including the Redings Mill Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Ambulance and the Joplin Police Department.

It’s believed no one was home when the fire started.

The fire department says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.