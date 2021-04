JOPLIN, Mo. — A narcotics anonymous group is searching for a building to hold meetings after their current meeting place was damaged in an early morning fire.

Around 5 A.M. Sunday morning, The Joplin Fire Department were called to a structure fire at the 1300 block of South Wall in Joplin.

It took fire crews more than two and a half hours to get the fire under control.

This building is where numerous narcotics anonymous meetings are held daily.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.