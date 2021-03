JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged part of a duplex.

The fire started in the 1600 block of South New Hampshire just before 8:30 P.M. last night.

The Joplin Fire Department, Mets Ambulance and Joplin Police responded to the scene.

The fire department says both families living in the duplex got out safely.

JFD got the fire under control within 45 minutes.

No one was injured.