JOPLIN, Mo. — The cold weather and rain didn’t stop Joplin kids from having fun.

The Joplin Family YMCA set up tents at the Joplin Early Childhood Center for their free Healthy Kids Day Saturday.

The nonprofit had Zumba for kids, along with face painting, goodie bags, and food trucks.

Kids could also learn how to make a DIY tool box with Home Depot, and interact with marvel avengers and Star Wars characters.

Participants could also explore a fire truck and police car with the Joplin police and fire department.

Kelsey Reynolds YMCA Membership Coordinator, says, “We just want the kids to know that we-we’re we want to be part of their child hood and we want to stay connected with them so that’s why we do this every year as a free event.”

Last year they weren’t able to hold the event due to Coronavirus.

The Joplin Family YMCA says they are in the process of planning next year’s event.