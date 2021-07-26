JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Emancipation Celebration Committee is preparing for one of the city’s oldest celebrations.

Friday kicks off the three day celebration of Joplin Emancipation Park Days at Ewert Park.

It’s being held there because Ewert Park was designated for African-Americans back when segregation was legal.

The three day event will teach the community about African-American history, culture and achievement.

Chalise Cooper, Chairperson of the Emancipation Celebration Committee, says, “With Juneteenth becoming a national holiday we really want to try to tie our event to Juneteenth and let people know this is the same celebration its Emancipation Day. Our day is just in August and part of that is because that’s how long it took for word to get here from the southern states that the slaves were free. So its just become a big celebration.”

Joplin’s Emancipation Park Days will have food trucks, live music and entertainment.

It will be held in Ewert Park on July 30, 31 and August 1 and is free and open to the public.

Saturday morning they will host a health and safety fair.

They will offer blood pressure, diabetes, coronavirus testing, along with vaccines.

To see the full list of events go here