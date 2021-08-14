The Joplin Elk’s Lodge is giving back to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Elk’s Lodge is giving back to a nonprofit that helps women fighting breast cancer.

Saturday morning the Joplin Elks Lodge 501 held their monthly charity breakfast and donated the proceeds to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

The foundation provides financial assistance for women fighting breast cancer.

They also partner with local hospitals to offer free breast cancer screenings to women who are uninsured or underinsured.

Kristi Seibert, Outreach Director for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, says, “We are a private charity. We get absolutely no funding or anything from the federal government or state government. Other than any grants that we may apply for. So it is funded by the good generous people of the Four States.”

John Newman, Leading Knight for Joplin Elk’s Lodge, says, “Supporting our local charities and organizations is what the Elks Lodge’s Foundation is.”

The Elks rounded up Saturday’s total donations and presented the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks a $1,000 check.

The charity breakfast is hosted the first Saturday of every month from 8 A.M. until 10 A.M. at the Joplin Elks Lodge.