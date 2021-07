JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Elks are offering people the opportunity to donate blood.

A blood drive on Monday runs from Noon to 5 P.M. at the Elks Lodge off 26 street.

What’s donated there will then be given to American Red Cross, which is in critical need of donations.

Also, those who donate will be given a ten-dollar Amazon gift card as a way to say thanks.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.