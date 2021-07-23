The Joplin Driver’s Examination Office is back open after having flood damage

JOPLIN, MO – A flood damaged office reopens after weeks spent repairing damage.

The Joplin Driver’s Examination Office run by the Missouri Highway Patrol resumed operations this week.

They still need to replace a couple of damaged computers but are working normal office hours from 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m., Monday through Friday.

The area flooded back on May 27th due to heavy rainfall, closing both the Drivers Exam Office and the License Bureau next door.

The license bureau reopened more than a month ago but is still awaiting some repairs.