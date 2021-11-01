The Joplin Christmas Parade is returning after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Joplin’s Christmas Parade is coming back.

The city and Freeman Health System will host the 51st Joplin Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 7th. On Monday morning, officials announced the parade’s return — and its theme — which will be “Cruisin’ to Christmas.”

For the 8th year in a row, Freeman Health System will coordinate parade entries and provide volunteers for the event.

“We’re very proud to be locally owned and governed and our goal is to provide not just medical services to our local communities but also to be a good neighbor and take an active role in the well-being of the communities we serve. And I cannot think of a more festive celebration than the Christmas Parade,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to get back to normal and opportunity to get back together as a community, which is what makes Joplin stronger,” said Ryan Stanley, Mayor of Joplin.

“We’re really excited to have it back here. We love having all these people downtown and it’s my favorite time of the year because it’s our busiest time and we actually decorate everything in the store and everything’s going to be lit up outside,” said Kylee Good, Sales Manager, Newton’s Jewelers.

Funds generated by the parade will go toward Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. And they are taking entries for floats now. Those interested in entering can call Sally Currence, Freeman Development Office Special Events Coordinator, at (417) 347-4624 or email joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com. For more information, visit Jomoparade2021.eventbrite.com.