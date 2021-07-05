The “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce” is partnering up with “Liberty Utilities” for a river clean up

JOPLIN, MO – The “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce” is giving you the opportunity to float the “Elk River” in Noel, and do some good.

On Sunday, from 10:30a.m. until 5:00p.m., the chamber is partnering with “Liberty Utilities” for a river clean up.

Volunteers will meet at the “River Ranch Resort” and spend the day one a 5 mile float trip picking up trash and other recyclables

There will also be a scavenger hunt to make things a little more fun and competitive.

Those interested can sign-up online in the link below.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0544afab2aa3f85-chamber2