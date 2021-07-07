The Jefferson Highway Market event will be happening this month

ARMA, KS – Local vendors will soon get their time to shine in Arma.

The city park will soon begin hosting the Jefferson Highway Market, a farmer’s market inspired festival.

The idea was developed within the Arma Economic Development’s Facebook group as a way to create a venue to attract local vendors to the city.

The market kicks-off on Friday, July 30th from 6:00p.m. until 9:00p.m.

Organizers hope to bring the market back quarterly, and also hope to have a Halloween themed market in October.

“We’ve got a lot of local businesses in Arma and just outside of Arma that wanted to be there to make a pop up shop of sorts so people will be able to grab their friends, bring their lawn chairs, get a cold drink, grab some local food and listen to some good live music.” Says Angela Meyer, Jefferson Highway Market Volunteer.

Vendor applications are free, and can be obtained by emailing the address found on the Jefferson Highway Market’s Facebook page linked below.

https://www.facebook.com/Jefferson-Highway-Friday-Market-in-the-Park-101525312203199/