JASPER, Mo. — The Jasper Police Department invites the community out for a movie night this weekend.

As kids enjoy their last moments of summer, one last memory was to be made.

The police department provided all of the snacks for everyone to feel like the park was just like the movie theater.

Organizers of the event say times like these help bring jasper residents even closer together.

Lacey Kubik, Movie Night In The Park, says, “We want to bring the community more together. We want to get to know each others families, we want to know who’s kid belongs to who, so we can communicate together and, we still believe in that type of town where we know each other and we

help each other.”

Attendees watched the movie E.T.

Social distancing was encouraged at the event as well.