The Jasper County Youth Fair started today in Carthage and is running until Saturday

CARTHAGE, MO – Finally tonight, plenty of kids, and their animals, are sharing the spotlight this week in Carthage.

This year’s Jasper County Youth Fair began today at Carthage Municipal Park.

For the next few days, it’ll be buzzing with food, entertainment, and livestock shows.

Hundreds of area kids are participating and showing sheep, goats, pigs, and cattle.

And with Coronavirus restrictions loosening, this year’s shows are open to the public.

“It gives the, some good responsibility on how to care for the livestock. Get up and feed it every morning, check on them, water them, they got to break them to lead.” Says Shawn Pryer, Jasper County Youth Fair Board Youth President.

“I’m really hoping to do well again this year and be able to sell him and make some money so I can spend it on college someday.” Says Kallie Cloud, Carthage FFA.

“I feel like I have already learned how to be intense and brace them really hard and drive them.” Says Marlee Massey, 4H.

The fair runs through Saturday.

Here is the full showtime list:

Thursday, July 15

6:30-8:30 am …………. Exhibitor breakfast by Old Mo Bank & Hiland Dairy @ white tent east of sheep barn

8:00 am ………………… Market Steer Show @ arena

Noon ……………………. Sheep Show @ arena

Sheep Lead Line

5:30pm …………………. Market sale meeting for participants

5:00-5:45 pm …………. PeeWee Show Check-in (w/o animal)

6:00 pm ………………… PeeWee Shows @ arena

Order goat, sheep, calf, pigs, poultry, other

7:00 pm …………………. Herding Heroes @ arena

7:15 pm …………………. Pedal Tractor Pull sign-up

7:30 pm …………………. Pedal Tractor Pull (age 2-10) sponsored by About Anywhere Porta Potties

Friday, July 16

6:30-8:30 am …………. Exhibitor breakfast by Old Mo Bank & Hiland Dairy @ white tent east of sheep barn

8:00 am …………………..Dairy Show @ arena

4-H Bucket Calf Show

Baby Beef Show

Beef Heifer Show

Supreme Champion Breed Show

Beef Showmanship

5:00-7:00 ……………….. BBQ Buyer Dinner @ white tent east of sheep barn

sponsored by Boomer Sooner BBQ – open to all

7:00 pm …………………. Market Animal Sale @ the arena

Saturday, July 17

8:30 am ………………….. Livestock Judging Contest – arena

Noon ………………………. Tug of War Contest (ages 8-18)

Sign-up at 11:45

1:00 pm …………………… Round Robin Showmanship Competition sponsored by

Race Brothers & Leggett and Platt

TBA………..…………………….. Awards Ceremony @ arena

TBA ……………………………. Staggered Release of Animals

The fair is open to the public. We encourage everyone to come out and look at the animals and support the vendors. Jungle Bounce will have inflatables on site for the kids. Wrist bands will be available.