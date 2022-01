JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re learning new details about a death investigation in Jasper County.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Friday’s shooting as 50-year-old Brian Smith.

Authorities say smith was found dead outside his home at 1763 Malang Road in Joplin around noon.

Yesterday authorities detained a 75-year-old male for questioning, and now say no charges will be filed.

An autopsy on Smith is scheduled for Monday.