The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Community Safety day

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fun event for the whole family.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office will be holding Community Safety day.

Families can spend time with sheriff’s deputies while enjoying hamburgers and hotdogs.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s posse will be there with their horses.

They will also have swat and K-9 demos, face painting, bounce houses and more.

Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff, says, “It’s great because it lets kids see law enforcement officers in a different environment. Its kind of a one on one environment and its us being a part of the community thats kind of the whole idea behind the thing. We recognize that in law enforcement we are a part of the community.”

Community Safety day runs from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday, May 8 on the north side of the sheriff’s office in Carthage.