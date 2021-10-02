The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is raising money for shop with a Deputy

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the holidays are brighter for families in need.

Saturday night was the annual “Night Out at the Courthouse” to raise money for the Shop with a Deputy program.

There was food, live music, a car show, silent auction and kids pumpkin painting on the Carthage Square.

“There’s a lot of kids around Christmas time that would not be able to do a whole lot as far as getting gifts and receiving gifts. This program is designed to take those kids that wouldn’t ordinarily get a whole lot and shop with a deputy and get a little extra around Christmas time,” said Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff.

Sheriff Kaiser says last year they bought Christmas presents for more than 100 kids and hope to help more this year.

Trophies were given to the cars who won People’s choice and Sheriff’s choice.