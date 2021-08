JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its 20 Semi-Annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy.

Participants will receive hands on training and get a look at day to day operations of the sheriff’s office and jail.

Classes will start on September 14 and will be held every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. until November 16.

To register you must be 18 years and older and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

To sign up for the free academy go here