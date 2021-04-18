The Jasper County Emergency Services is looking at all the upgrades since the Joplin tornado

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Emergency Services is reflecting on upgrades they have made to the 911 system since the deadly 2011 Joplin tornado.

Jasco Emergency Services says since May 22, 2011 they have added more staff and additional consoles.

The executive director says that’s because the number of emergency calls over the past ten years has increased.

They have also upgraded their equipment to a digital 911 system called Rapid S.O.S. in Jasper County and Joplin.

The Jasco Emergency Services Director says they added text to 911 several years ago.

April Ford, Jasper County Emergency Services Executive Director, says, “We are just very lucky to have that and very happy that its worked out very well. We’ve had a lot of very successful texts to 911 that have turned out to be very well received and well processed. We are learning efficiencies every day on how we handle those kind of things.”

All 911 dispatchers on duty can respond to emergency text messages.