IOLA, Kan. — The Iola Police Department is investigating after a roof partially collapsed on a strip mall.

Police were called to Westco Home Furnishings at 704 North State in Iola just before 12:30 Saturday morning.

Authorities say the roof had collapsed over the furniture store caving in the front part of the business.

Police believe last night’s heavy rain caused the roof to give way.

Thomas Roush, Lieutenant Iola Police Department, says, “It is very dangerous. Right now its being cornered off with cones and tape keeping people back away from it. Because debris could still be falling at any time.”

Roush says the fire department will inspect the building to check its structural integrity.

No injuries were reported.

Right now only one business in the strip mall is open.