PITTSBURG, Kan. — The impacts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks are being remembered at Pittsburg State University.

A poster exhibit commemorating the 20 anniversary has been put on display within Axe Library.

The posters titled “September 11th: The day that changed the world” display the different impacts the attacks had on the past 20 years.

A video discussion was held Sunday afternoon with testimonies from those affected to help provide context to those who weren’t alive during the tragedy.

Ruth Monnier, PSU Learning Outreach Librarian, says, “It’s been 20 years, there’s people currently alive and in college who weren’t around for this historic moment, and sometimes when you’re not around it’s just textbooks versus real life happenings and to really make that connection and why 9/11 still matters and the promise of what ‘never forget’ really means.”

The poster exhibit will continue to be on display in Axe Library until September 24.