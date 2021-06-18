The Humane Society gives us some tips on heat and pets

JOPLIN, MO – Summer doesn’t officially start until this weekend, but we’ve already experienced dangerously high heat indices.

And humans aren’t the only ones that can suffer and even die from overheating.

The Humane Society of Missouri has several tips to prevent a pet tragedy from occurring.

Never leave pets in unattended cars in temperatures near or above 70 degrees.

Take immediate action and call police if you see a pet in an unattended vehicle.

When possible, keep pets indoors when temperatures outside are above 90 degrees.

And provide them with shade and water when they are outdoors.