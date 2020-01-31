The History of the Historian: How Sarcoxie square landed on national register

Sarcoxie historian Michelle Gautz moved to town nearly 150 years after the city was founded.

Bringing along years of educating young minds, the teacher came here with her husband in 1979.

But, it was her love for learning that sparked a newfound curiosity for the small town.

And, when city leaders proposed the idea to dig through the rich history of the Sarcoxie square, Gautz hit the ground running.

“It’s amazing to me to think what Sarcoxie must have been like when it was prospering,” Gautz told us.

Years were spent investigating the district. Gautz spent any time she had digging through newspaper archives and interviewing more than 80 residents.

“I would ask them who they knew, who they went to school with, what all they knew about the area.”

Many of her interviews were with people who were teenagers during the square’s booming period.

“We had an event at the senior center where we showed them old school pictures and they would point themselves out and tell us stories about their friends and classmates.”

Her hard work paid off in 2014, when the square was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

And although it was an unbelievable experience piecing together the city’s rich history, Gautz says that the stories are what made everything worthwhile.

“I really have appreciated Sarcoxie in a different way after doing this study and getting to know about its people and learn about what it was like many years ago…. It’s just warmed my heart.”