ERIE, Kan. — Weights and kilts, it’s the recipe for a much anticipated event in Southeast Kansas.

The Highland Games returned to the city of Erie, Saturday.

These games happen all over the world and are even said to be a predecessor to heavy events in the Olympics.

Men, women and even children participated in many classic events, including the hammer throw, the shot put and tossing the caber.

The games Saturday allows participants to gain numbers to qualify for national and world competitions.

Dirk Myers, Erie Highland Games Co-Director , says, “These games are only sponsored by our little town so just to get the participation, it helps me have the games next year too, so any ad for the highland games, we don’t do it because we make money, we do it because we love the games so much.”

Dean Ross, 79 year-old participant, says, “I won a world championship twice, I’m in two hall of fames, I have a couple of world records but now i finish last and hey that’s fine, I’m here, I’ll help these other guys do everything i can.”

This is the second year the Highland Games have taken place in Erie.

They have brought in people from all across the country, including Florida.