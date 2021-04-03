The Hideout Harley-Davidson held an Easter egg hunt in their parking lot

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of families spent Saturday morning hunting for Easter eggs.

The Hideout Harley-Davidson held an Easter egg hunt in its parking lot.

The business put out 2,000 candy and toy filled eggs.

The Hideout Harley-Davidson is hoping to hold more family friendly events in the future.

Jordan Gregory, Hideout Harley Davidson, says, “We want families especially locals to feel like they can come out here and just spend the day if they don’t have anywhere to go. We always have food out here we’ve always got some type of games or activities just so they can get out of the house and do something.”

They also had food trucks and games.

