The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with local merchants to show off what businesses and restaurants have to offer

GROVE, Okla. — Local businesses and restaurants participated in a community Easter Open House this weekend.

The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with local merchants to show off what businesses and restaurants had to offer with their Shop Grove event.

Businesses throughout the community will be offering special open house deals, entertainment, and food during the event.

Merchants include rustic rehab, Goodfella’s Pizza, and more.

Barbara Barnes Rustic Rehab Owner and Chamber member, says, “We’re very fortunate, it’s a wonderful event and we love all of the folks that come to grove and to grand lake uh a lot of folks have two homes so they come on beautiful days to boat and they also come to shop.”

Discounts offered by businesses on products range from 10-50%.