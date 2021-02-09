FORT SCOTT, Ks. — If you’re a glutton for cold weather and birds – this weekend will be ideal for you.

The Fort Scott Historic Site is hosting The Great Backyard Bird Count on Saturday. For two hours, park rangers will take participants on a bird-watching walk. It’s all part of an international effort to help track the bird population for the Cornell Lab of Orinthology, and the National Audubon Society.

Carl Brenner, Fort Scott National Historic Site Program Manager, said, “Bird populations have been plummeting in the United States, 30% or more lost birds. So what we’re doing is having an opportunity for people to come out, learn about birds, learn about habitats, and start to count and share that information.”

You can join the bird walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Visitor Center at the Fort Scott National Historic Site. Last year, more than a quarter-million people worldwide participated.