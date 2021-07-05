The Goodman Police Department is getting new equipment

GOODMAN, MO – The Goodman Police Department is getting an equipment upgrade.

The police tasers purchased 12 years ago recently stopped working.

Now the P.D. has signed a contract for new tasers, which also comes with new batteries, cartridges, and a new charging dock to go with them.

Police Officer Carter Graue (Grauw) says the update is very important for the department.

“They’re extremely important. Not only for our safety, but if we come in contact with somebody else and we need to use a non lethal tool, it’s a huge tool to have that not just protects us, but others also.” Says Graue.

The police department went without tasers for a month, until they got the replacements last week.