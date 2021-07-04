DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver Monument is giving kids an inside look at what it takes to become a Park Ranger.

The monument is hosting its Summer Junior Ranger Camp on July 17 from 9:30 A.M. until 1 P.M.

The free program will teach kids about George Washington Carver’s life and give them an inside look at what Park Rangers do.

Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide, says, “If you are kind of interested in working in this type of field there are so many different opportunities and different ways and we kind of talk about that and give them an opportunity to learn behind the scenes activities of what its like to be a park ranger.”

She says kids should dress for the weather and bring water and hats with them.

To reserve a spot call 417-325-4151