GALENA, Kan. — The Galena Fire Department now has some new equipment to help them respond to grain bin accidents.

Between donations from local farmers and grants, they were able to get what’s called a grain bin rescue tripod.

It comes with a winch, drill, rescue tube and rescue auger.

The equipment costs around $6,000

.

Fire Chief Steve Hall says in the event of a grain bin accident, they now have the tools they need to make a rescue.

Steve Hall, Galena Fire Chief, says, “We want to have it. We want to be trained on it just so in the event of a rescue, we can get there quick, get there accurately and use the right equipment.”

Hall adds this equipment is crucial to have, especially in an agricultural community.