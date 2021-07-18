RIVERTON, Kan. — The fruits and vegetables of hard work is paying off for one community project in Southeast Kansas.

The first pieces of produce have begun to grow and the Riverton Community Garden is ready to be picked.

The project began back in May with the help of Liberty Utilities, Riverton Pride and local students.

Produce includes cucumbers, cantaloupe, watermelon, tomatoes, squash and lettuce.

The garden was started as a way to drive community involvement and provide fresh vegetables to those facing food insecurity.

Keith Wilson, Riverton Pride Master Gardener, says, “The food insecurity for a lot of folks, that’s real, this helps with that and it helps the older folks to have some vegetables that they may not have had before or in a while.”

Wilson asks those using the garden to help out and pick any weeds they see while there.

You can stay up to date on what produce is ready to be picked on the Riverton Pride Facebook page.

