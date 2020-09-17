The Freeman Health System Bariatric Center earns a national designation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local health system has earned national recognition for one of its surgical programs.

The Freeman Health System Bariatric Center has earned a national designation from Blue Cross Blue Shield for its expertise in that field.

The distinction allows patients to have peace of mind that they don’t have to go far to get quality laparoscopic procedures.

Janice Drake, Freeman Bariatric Program Coordinator, said, “They have looked at our quality measures, um cost, all sorts of different data that they look at in our center of excellence registry in order to come to a facility that is closer to home.”

Among the procedures Freeman Health System offers include laparoscopic sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric band.