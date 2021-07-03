FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Fort Scott Community gathered to celebrate the completion of a decade long project.

The Friends of Fort Scott National Historic Site, held a donation ceremony Saturday morning for the Lunette Blair, building.

The structure was one of three fortifications which surrounded Fort Scott during the Civil War.

Several organizations who had owned the building and land were present for the dedication, along with Kansas representatives who helped with legislation.

Betty Boyko, Fort Scott National Historic Site Superintendent, says, “We’ve had a lot of different turnover as far as our congressional representatives so the fact that we are finally able to get them all together as they changed is what made this happen.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner, (R) – Kansas, says, “I remember being in fourth grade driving on the school bus from Galena up to Fort Scott to see this, it’s critical for our young people to remember especially that we remember what makes this nation so special.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, (R) – Kansas, says, “There’s a community that understands the importance of teaching history, understands the importance of civic lesson and patriotism with this fort.”

The national historic site was presented with copies of the senate and house bills which made the building donation possible.

They will now renovate the building and promote it.