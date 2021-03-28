The Flick Theatre will be open in the near future

ANDERSON, Mo. — A local theater will finally be showing new release movies in Anderson.

Starting Easter weekend, The Flick Theatre will be open to the public since being closed for a over year because of the pandemic.

With being closed, it gave staff members time to do maintenance on the roof, fix pipe leaks due to the weather, and removing old seating for more leg room and install new handicap seats.

Stacy Lilly Partner Owner, says, “I’m just really excited to get back open for the community itself the kids in the community don’t have a lot of places to go or to do um and this has always been the junior high hang out on Friday nights or Saturday evenings. We have a lot of family nights on Saturday and Sunday is a lot of family nights too so it’s nice to get back open so people can get out and do those things again.”

Showtime openings are Friday and Saturday at 7 P.M. and Sunday 6 P.M.

Ticket prices are now $7 for everyone 3 years and older.