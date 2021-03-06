The Goats in the Garden Event came to Joplin Saturday morning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning the Joplin Empire Market held a fun event for the whole family.

Saturday was The First Goats in the Garden Event.

Master Gardener, Eric Osen, brought in his baby goats for the community to feed and play with while teaching the community how to garden.

Osen says this event was a way to teach the community about composting and the benefits of gardening.

He hopes to have more events like this in the future.

Eric Osen, Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners, says, “Right now we’ve got some hay growing and I’m hoping we can do a red hen type thing. Where we can talk to the kids about where wheat comes from and then how that’s made into bread and maybe get a red hen books and make it an education hour.”

Lane Bladdick, says, “I thought it was really cute and really fun.”

They have 18 garden beds for the community to garden.

To apply for your own spot at the community garden go here .